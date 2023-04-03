HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has shared the route for the procession of fallen Officer Garrett Crumby from his funeral service in Huntsville to his burial in Tuscaloosa.

The funeral for Crumby will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville.

After the service on Monday, a procession will take Crumby to his final resting place at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

The procession route will be as follows:

Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

Turn North on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

Turn West onto Oakwood Avenue

Turn left onto I-565 West

Here is a video showing the route:

Crumby was killed in the line of duty on March 28 while responding to a shots-fired call. His fellow Office Albert Morin was critically injured during the call and is in Huntsville Hospital.

HPD Chief Kirk Giles said Crumby’s loss has been profound for both the department and the community.

“This is a devastating loss for our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama,” Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”

Hundreds attended a vigil honoring Crumby and supporting Morin on Friday.