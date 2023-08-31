HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department (HPD) Investigators are seeking information on a 2017 silver Nissan Altima that they said was stolen during the murder of a 23-year-old man on Tuesday.

Devin Tyler McDonald was found dead in the 300 block of Quality Circle around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities said McDonald was found in a parking lot and was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle authorities believe is connected to McDonald’s death is missing the passenger side mirror and front passenger hubcap. The car has an Alabama plate numbered 8784BD2.

HPD said that anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach it but contact 256-722-7100. When you call, please provide the location and the vehicle’s direction of travel.

Members of the public with any additional information about the case should contact Major Crimes Unit Investigators at 256-746-4133.