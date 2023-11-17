HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said in a press conference that four people have been arrested for the kidnapping and death of Ja’Marious Logan.

HPD said remains believed to be Logan’s were found Thursday, Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama.

The department said Latorrie Gaddis, 33, has been charged with capital murder in connection to Logan’s death. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Gaddis in Alexander City, Alabama.

HPD said Gaddis was already wanted for two second-degree assault warrants.

The department said that Latoya Wells, 37, and Corie Wilson, 33, have also been charged with kidnapping for their involvement in Logan’s disappearance.

Investigators have also obtained a hindering prosecution warrant for Gaddis’ wife, 34-year-old Deserea Pilar Cunningham. Officials say she was taken into custody in Sylacauga on Friday afternoon and booked into the Talladega County Jail.

She will be extradited to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail on the charge at a later date, police say.

Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy told News 19 that the remains were found off Spearhill Road in a rural area of Sylacauga around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He said the remains were “badly decomposed” and were found in a makeshift grave near an abandoned house. He said the Sylacauga Police Department was on the scene when the remains were found but did not participate in the investigation.

Logan was initially reported missing on Sept. 27. At the time HPD said was last seen on Sept. 25.

Logan’s mother, LaQueta Hurt has long said it is not like her son, was called June by friends and family, to be out of contact.

He was last seen on Sept. 25 near the L-R Patton apartments in Huntsville. Hurt says she and her son communicated daily even after his grandmother dropped him off at school where he was a sophomore at Lee High School. Hurt told News 19 that he was in honors classes while attending Chapman Middle School and he was taught to never leave home without notification of where he was headed.

On the day that Logan went missing, Hurt says that she was preparing for him to get his identification card so that he could fill out a job application for his first job. She says he was excited about the idea of helping the family but when he didn’t return her call, knowing how good of a communicator he is, she knew that something was wrong.

Since his disappearance, numerous community groups have organized events to call for answers and support the family.

HPD said investigators have been working to find Logan for 51 days. The department said an autopsy will be performed to confirm the remains are Logan’s and determine the official cause of death. Murphy said the remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for autopsy.