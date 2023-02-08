HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was arrested in the early morning hours on Wednesday following several theft charges.

The two-term District 1 council member is facing a total of four misdemeanor theft charges.

Jail records show he was booked into the Madison County Jail on February 8 at 1:23 a.m. He was released on bond less than an hour later at 2:13 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Huntsville Police Department, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the arrest warrants in order to “avoid any perception of, or potential for, conflict of interest.”

District 4 City Councilman Bill Kling provided the following statement regarding Keith’s arrest:

“I commend the City Attorney’s Office, City Municipal Court, and the Huntsville Police Department for taking steps to avoid any type of conflict of interest by letting outside agencies handle this situation.”

The charges against Keith alleged he stole items from Walmart stores, the sheriff’s office said.

Keith was supposed to turn himself in sometime on Tuesday.