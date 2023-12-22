HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Council has approved a $600,000 settlement with the family of an intellectually disabled man who claims he was injured by two police officers.

During a council meeting Thursday night, the council formally approved the settlement with the family of Jeffery Burton on a 4-1 margin. District 5 Councilman John Meredith was the only member to vote against the approval.

In May 2022, the co-guardians for Jeffrey Burton filed a lawsuit claiming their brother was hospitalized after experiencing “unconstitutional violence” at the hands of two officers with the Huntsville Police Department on July 19, 2021.

The city had said Wednesday it had agreed to fully settle all claims in the case, the last step being approval by the city council.

The lawsuit said Burton is a 36-year-old Black man with the mental capacity of about a 6-year-old. The complaint alleges that he was prone to “wandering.” The night he encountered the officers, he had wandered to an apartment building nearly half a mile away from his home.

A security officer at the apartment complex called the HPD where Nicholas Light and another officer, only identified as Fictitious Officer A, were dispatched to the complex, according to the complaint. The lawsuit claims the security officer told law enforcement Burton appeared to either have a “mental issue” or was “high on drugs.”

Huntsville city officials said the behavior of the officers was unacceptable. The officers involved were disciplined and additional training was provided. Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton explained the discipline process during the council’s meeting.

“The officer was found to have violated policy and ultimately did receive disciplinary action in accordance with our policy and procedures,” Hamilton said. “In addition to the punishment of that discipline system was also he went through some pretty significant retraining before going back to his full duties as a police officer”

The city said the settlement does not mean there is an admission of liability by either party involved.

City officials said the lawsuit will be covered by contingency in the city’s general fund. That means Huntsville calculates funding for the city’s yearly projects made up of taxpayer dollars and sets aside money for unexpected expenses such as this settlement.