UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state trooper is being credited with saving the life of a missing hunter.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Trooper Charles May found the man in the woods on January 22 suffering from severe hypothermia. He gave the man his clothes and carried him about 100 yards.

Paramedics later determined the man might not have survived another hour in the cold conditions. May, with the Opelika Highway Patrol, had received a request for help from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office.

The hunter was swept away when a beaver dam broke and had been missing since the previous day.