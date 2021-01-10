Hunter finds woman’s body off trail in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Chambers County after a hunter found a woman’s body on Sunday morning near a trail.

Around 8:40 a.m. Valley Police officers were dispatched to a wooded area near the 200 block of Cleveland Road. A hunter told them he’d noticed a woman’s body lying off a nearby trail.

According to police, there were no visible signs of foul play, but investigators and a coroner are conducting a death investigation. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The deceased woman’s relative identified her body at the location where she was discovered. Her name will not be released until other family members have been notified.

No further information is available as of Sunday evening.