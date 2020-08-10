Human trafficking investigation leads to arrests in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Three people are facing human trafficking charges in Lee County after a massive weekend operation involving multiple agencies, according to District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

“A near fourteen-hour operation was undertaken overnight targeting human trafficking in Lee County. The operation was lead by ALEA SBI with participation from Auburn Police Division, Opelika Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office,” Hughes said in a statement.

Hughes said multiple arrests were made. According to records and arrest reports from the Lee County Detention Facility, three people were arrested Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Victoria Rowe, Robert Howell, and Ashley Cason all face second-degree human trafficking charges and are being held at the Lee County Detention facility on $100,000 bonds each.

Victoria Rowe/Lee County Detention Facility

Robert Howell/Lee County Detention Facility

Ashley Cason/Lee County Detention Facility

Hughes did not comment on the specific arrests or share any further details regarding the ongoing investigation.

“This multi-agency undertaking shows how seriously State, Federal, and Lee County law enforcement takes human trafficking in our community and the efforts we will undertake to combat the problem and rescue the victims caught up in this scourge,” he said.

News 3 will continue to follow the story and bring you details as they become available.

