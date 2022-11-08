SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains found late last week in Shelby County have been identified as a man reported missing from the area in 2018.

According to Chief Hyche with the Calera Police Department, officers were notified that a cell tower worker had found skeletal remains in the woods off County Road 222. Officers and crime scene technicians arrived, conducted a search and recovered the remains.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office positively identified the remains found as Derek DeWayne Harris, a man reported missing from Columbiana back in 2018.

Harris’s cause of death could not be determined.