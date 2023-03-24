FORT PAYNE, Ala (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says human remains were found near Valley Head Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the remains were located in a thickly wooded area on the forest floor by the Huntsville Search Dog Unit.

DCSO said the JSU Center for Applied Forensics responded to assist and has transported the remains the Huntsville Forensic Lab for identification purposes.

Sheriff Nick Weldon said information is limited at this time.

“At this time, information is limited, and guidelines must be followed to assure accurate conclusions,” he said. “Once other information is provided to our office, we will release further information.”