TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega Superspeedway will once again be giving people the chance to race along the historic track this weekend for a good cause.

Track Laps for Charity will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and will allow you to take two 2.66-mile laps around the track for just $50 per car. You can donate more, as proceeds will go toward the United Way of North Talladega County and ‘DEGA Gives fund, part of the NASCAR Foundation.

“Our Track Laps for Charity events continue to be popular with not only families from Alabama but across the southeast and even as far as Texas,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The turnout has been phenomenal, and we see vehicle license tags from a host of states in attendance. They want to experience the incredible 33 degrees of banking on the biggest track in NASCAR which has a reputation is second to none. We are thankful for the support as all the money we raise goes back to local charities, this time the United Way of North Talladega County.”

The last charity event held at the speedway raised more than $12,500 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and East Alabama.

On top of driving the course itself, tours of the infield Talladega Garage Experience will also be held.

For more information and to pre-register for the event, click here.