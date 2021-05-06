Alabama House passes medical marijuana bill, heads back to Senate for final vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama House of Representatives has passed the medical marijuana bill during the Legislative session Thursday by a vote of 68-34.
SB 46 will now head back to the Senate for a final vote. If passed, it will then go to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for her to sign into law.
The bill itself would allow for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use cannabis.
The bill was previously approved in the Senate before being amended in the House. Alabama is one of 14 states in the US that has not legalized marijuana.