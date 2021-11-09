House fire leaves south Alabama mom, 3 children without a roof over their heads

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A mother and her three young children are without a roof over their heads in after a fire destroyed their home in Geneva.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday night, flames consumed a three-bedroom house at the corner of Whitney street and Maple Avenue. Fortunately, Denita Boutwell and her three young children– ranging from 5 to 8 years old — were not inside. However, two of their dogs died in the fire.

Father Caleb Kealoha believes a family member started the blaze. For now, the fire has left the children without a home, including 7-year-old Elizabeth, who has several health issues and is on a feeding tube.

“We lost all her medical supplies,” Kealoha said. “We lost everything we worked for. I mean, this house was fully furnished, everything we have worked for. Everything the kids needed, the mom needed, I needed.”

Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock said the department is working with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office and looking into the details trying to determine if it was arson.

“We have children, of course if we have anyone involved,” Mock said. “But if it proves not to be an accident and it is arson, that just makes it a little more terrible.”

Police are now interviewing witnesses, as well as a possible person of interest in the case.

Those looking to help the family can do so by contacting Kealoha at 334-449-2228.