House approves mandatory kindergarten bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced a proposal to require students to complete kindergarten, or demonstrate first-grade readiness, before starting first grade.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the bill by Rep. Pebblin Warren on a 101-0 vote. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The bill would require a child to have successfully completed kindergarten or have demonstrated first grade readiness on a district approved assessment before enrolling in first grade.

According to the Education Commission of the States, 19 states and the District of Columbia require that children attend kindergarten.