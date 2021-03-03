House advances oversight bill in response to prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced a bill that would give the legislative branch more oversight over large expenditures.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 98-0 to approve the bill by Republican Rep. Mike Jones of Andalusia. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The bill came in response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease three large prisons, deals that could see the Department of Corrections spend billions of dollars over 30 years.

The oversight committee could not stop a contract, but could suspend payment until adjournment of the next regular session.