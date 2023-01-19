HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hours after a woman was found dead during a welfare check in north Alabama Wednesday, her husband and two children were found dead in Tennessee in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police report.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office report that deputies went to a home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore. When they went inside, they discovered she was dead.

The exact cause of Lepore’s death or how long she had been dead are pending autopsy results.

Investigators later learned that her husband, 46-year-old Jamie Lepore, and their two sons, 9-year-old Jesse and 11-year-old Sean, hadn’t been seen recently. Authorities were able to determine a “possible location” for Jamie Lepore in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and contacted police there for assistance in finding him and the two boys.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department and sister station WKRN, officers went to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane in an effort to find Jamie Lepore. While officers were talking with a tenant outside, they reportedly heard several gunshots come from inside the home.

MPD officers then entered the home to find Jamie, Jesse and Sean dead after what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

(Murfreesboro Police Dept.)

“It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a statement.

Investigators with the MCSO are continuing to work with the MPD to piece together all of the details surrounding the deaths, as well as a timeline of events.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988.