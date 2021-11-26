‘Hoover murdered EJ Bradford’: 4 arrested at Galleria after Black Friday protest

Protesters release a banner in the Riverchase Galleria on Black Friday. (Courtesy of Satura Dudley)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested four people inside the Riverchase Galleria on Black Friday following a peaceful protest of the Thanksgiving 2018 death of EJ Bradford.

Video posted on social media showed multiple protesters inside the mall shouting “Hoover murdered EJ” and “Black lives matter.” Eventually, the protesters can be seen unfurling a banner from the mall’s second floor that said “HOOVER MURDERED EJ BRADFORD #HooverWrong #EJBradford.”

Bradford, a 21-year-old Black man who had recently completed Army basic training, was shot and killed by Officer David Alexander on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. That day, police had responded to calls of an altercation in the mall that had led to the shooting death of another man, 18-year-old Brian Wilson. Seconds after Wilson was shot by Erron Brown, Bradford brandished his legally-owned weapon. Police, erroneously believing Bradford was a threat, approached him. Officer Alexander shot Bradford three times in the head, neck and back, killing him.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office concluded that Alexander’s actions were “reasonable” and no charges were filed against the officer.

Three years later, the same police department that killed Bradford conducted the arrests of four people protesting his death.

Satura Dudley, an activist who helped organize the protest, said Frances Wallace, Felicia Scalzetti, Dannie Plott and Chelsea Sims were the individuals taken into police custody.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, Dudley posted a live video from Hoover City Jail, where she is coordinating the posting of bail for the protesters.

Hoover police have not yet responded to requests for comment.