Hoover City Schools pushes Fall start date back

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Board of Education approved the motion to shift the school start date back this Fall school year.

The start date back to school is moving from August 6 to August 20, 2020.

The school system is requiring students in third through twelfth grade to wear masks. It is encouraged for PreK to second grade, however not required. Employees of the schools will also be required to wear a face covering, with some exceptions.

Hoover City Schools say more information will come for parents and employees.

