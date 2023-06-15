BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Society of St. Andrew announced Thursday its Alabama Gleaning Network received a $25,000 donation from Honda to address food insecurity and food waste in Alabama.

AGN is a local branch of SoSA, a national nonprofit and certified 501(c)(3) company. SoSA was founded in 1983 and is currently based in Big Island, Virginia. AGN was created in 2005 to fight food insecurity locally.

Food insecurity, as defined by Feeding America, is “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

According to AGN, the branch works with farmers to harvest unmarketable fruits and vegetables and organizes volunteers to help pack and transport the produce to local feeding agencies such as food banks, church pantries, shelters and other nonprofits in the state.

“Retail produce is subject to extreme cosmetic standards and often huge amounts of harvests are unmarketable due to size, color, or other imperfections that have nothing to do with the food being healthy or good to eat,” Elizabeth Wix, Alabama regional director for the Society of St. Andrew, said in a press release. “The AGN makes it easy for farmers to donate their abundance and the community benefits- it’s a win-win!”

Since its establishment, AGN stated it has distributed over 25 million pounds of fresh produce, providing 100 million servings to those in need.

“We cannot thank Honda enough for this amazing support to boost our 2023 harvest,” Wix said in a press release. “This contribution will enable the Alabama Gleaning Network to cover the increasing costs of transportation and freight for large loads of produce, bulk repackaging costs, as well as the operational costs associated with gleanings and distribution events.”

Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of corporate social responsibility for American Honda, said in a press release Honda is “committed to making a positive impact” where Honda associates reside.

“We proudly support the Alabama Gleaning Network in its mission to help those experiencing food insecurity through preventing unnecessary food waste,” Hunsicker said in a press release.