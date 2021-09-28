Holman Correctional Facility sees 32 new inmate cases of COVID-19 in 4 days despite high vaccination rates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Holman Correctional Facility saw a large increase in cases between Sept. 17 and 21 despite having one of the highest percentages of inmates at least partially vaccinated by ADOC.

On Sept. 17, ADOC updated their COVID-19 dashboard, indicating that 75 inmates in HCF, Alabama’s only prison that carries out executions, had tested positive for COVID-19. They updated their dashboard again four days later and reported that 32 new inmate cases had been detected in Holman, bringing the total to 107 out of 303 inmates.

ADOC reports on the dashboard that 242 inmates in HCF have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the department, meaning at least 79.9 percent of inmates are confirmed to be partially vaccinated. ADOC shared with CBS 42 that the dashboard numbers do not include the 929 fully-vaccinated inmates ADOC has taken in since the report, and it is possible the percentage is higher.

Other major correctional facilities in the state boast much lower rates of vaccination given by the department, but over the same four day period they saw little to no increase in cases. For example, Limestone Correctional Facility currently hosts the highest inmate population of 1,872. ADOC has given 1,211 inmates at least one vaccination, meaning at least 64.7 percent of the population is confirmed to be partially vaccinated. On Sept. 17, LCF reported 154 COVID-19 positive inmates, and they did not report any additional cases in the next four days.

The William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County has a population of 1,444 inmates but reports the department has given out 525 vaccinations, meaning only 36.4 percent of inmates are confirmed to be partially vaccinated. On Sept 17, WDCF reported 65 positive cases of COVID-19 in inmates, and on the 21, they added five new cases- only a fraction of what Holman added despite having a much higher population and lower number of confirmed vaccinations.

According to their website, ADOC is utilizing quarantine protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19: “All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmate(s) are currently housed.”

ADOC also reports it is in the process of offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to inmates and that “11,759 inmates have received a vaccination through the Department as of September 17.”