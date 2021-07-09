Historic rural Mobile County home destroyed in overnight fire

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A historic home that was once the home of a former Mobile mayor was destroyed Thursday in an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to the Outlaw House on Hwy. 45 near Hwy. 158 late Thursday night. The home, which was built in 1914, once belonged to former Mobile Mayor Arthur Outlaw. No one has lived in the home for years.

At one time, the house was considered one of Alabama’s finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, according to an article published on the Abandoned Southeast website.

George Bigelow Rogers, the architect who designed the house, also designed many other notable landmarks across the city, including the Mobile Public Library, the Bellingrath House, and the Van Antwerp Building, Mobile’s first skyscraper.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information about what caused the fire.