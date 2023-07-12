MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Three major civil rights attorneys announced they had joined the fight to support the family of Jawan Dallas in court after Dallas died shortly after an encounter with Mobile Police.

John Burris, Ben Crump, and Lee Merrit are the three attorneys representing the Dallas family. Among them, they have represented the families of George Floyd, Tyre Nicholes, and Ahmaud Arbery.

“When I heard the facts of the case, I thought it was pretty outrageous. Particularly when you have a situation that’s essentially a person sitting in their car and police come up on him and there’s some discourse, but whatever happened, he winds up dead,” John Burris, who represented the likes of Rodney King in the 1990s, said on why he took the case of Jawan Dallas.

Dallas died on July 2 when Mobile Police responded to a ‘residential burglary in progress’ at the Plantation Mobile Home Park in Theodore, Ala. Police claim Dallas refused to show his identification, tried to run away and officers then used a Taser on him.

Mobile Police said the Taser had no impact on Dallas and he attempted to take the Taser from the officer. After a struggle, police said the officer regained control of the Taser and tased Dallas a second time.

“I think it’s important to note that at the moment that Mr. Dallas attempted to take the taser from the officers, the officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under state law to implement deadly force, and they didn’t do it,” Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said in a press conference on Friday.

Prine said a firearm and a bag of what police claim to be crystal meth and spice was found in Dallas’s vehicle.

Prine said that 21 minutes after being put into handcuffs, Dallas had a medical emergency brought on by his asthma condition. He was transported to Providence Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MPD released information regarding the incident to the media two days after it happened. Five days after the encounter, police held a news conference to alleviate any ‘misinformation’ regarding the case.

Burris said that hole in time is suspicious.

Dallas’s family and their attorneys sent the City of Mobile a formal request to obtain body camera or vehicle camera footage showing the encounter. The city denied that request, and said they, historically, have never released body camera footage.

“You keep asking about body worn cameras, but I think it’s important to note the body worn camera is only a portion. A small portion of this investigation,” Chief Prine said.

“The truth of this case will be determined, in large measures, by the video cameras. It is generally my experience, when that happens it is because the police have something to hide,” Burris said.

Witnesses say police ‘beat’ Jawan Dallas; however, Prine said an official autopsy report showed no signs of bruising, blunt force trauma or contusion.

The case is being independently investigated by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Officer, the Mobile Police Department and the Department of Justice through the FBI. Prine said the FBI stepped in because of the complaints of civil right violations.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said it is protocol for his office to investigate any case involving a death during a police encounter. He said his office will gather any fact of the case and deliver it to a Mobile County Grand Jury.

“We are not a part of the grand jury’s deliberation. They will deliberate on their own and make their own independent determination,” Blackwood said.

Dallas’s cause of death is still unknown.