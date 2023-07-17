HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, July 14, the City of Helena filed a complaint against the City of Hoover, asking for a restraining order in the case of the annexation of the Indian Ford Fire District.

In the complaint, the City of Helena said that several months ago the Board of Directors for the District inquired about annexation. After several meetings between the two entities, the City of Helena said it determined that it would be able to “service the present and future needs of the district.”

On June 12, the Helena City Council unanimously voted to accept the petition to annex the entire District and legally incorporate it into Helena’s Resolution, according to court documents.

After receiving approval from the Jefferson County Board of Registrars, court documents maintain that the City of Helena notified residents of the District about the election scheduled to be held on August 8 and canvassed on August 15.

According to the complaint, the City of Hoover began enticing property owners in the District with “promises of payments of fire dues, and various tax abatements” in the hopes that the District residents would petition Hoover for annexation.

During a July 13 work session and Special Council meeting, Hoover allegedly discussed the annexation of certain properties within the District.

Because of the situation, Helena believes it meets all of the requirements to be granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO).

The court document stated that Helena is seeking a TRO preventing the City of Hoover from offering any payments or abatements, contacting or annexing any properties within the Indian Ford Fire District until the preliminary injunction.

In the complaint, the City of Helena noted that it already provides emergency services to residents in the District, and that members of the Board reached out to Helena, not Hoover or any other city.

The complaint cited Mead Corp v. City of Birmingham where the City of Birmingham passed a Resolution to Annex property near Oxmoor Road before Homewood initiated annexation efforts. Helena likened the City of Hoover to the City of Homewood in this case.

The City of Helena said that it is “merely asking the Court to require Hoover to follow the law and not interfere with a duly called election.”

On Monday, July 17, the City of Helena submitted a proposed order on TRO.