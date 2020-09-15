Helena High School cancels next 2 games due to COVID-19 concerns

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Shutterstock)

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena High School football team has decided to cancel its next two games due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement to parents and students, HHS says they will be canceling the games, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The letter also states they want to give all affected individuals the chance to recover and slow any additional spread.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association implemented guidelines for teams that have positive cases of the coronavirus, requiring all games to be put on hold if a spread of the virus occurs.

Helena was scheduled to take on Pelham Friday and McAdory on Sept. 25.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page