Heflin man returns home after battling COVID-19

Heflin volunteer firefighter who spent 3 weeks in hospital battling COVID-19. (Courtesy/Family of Dalton Boyd)

HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Heflin volunteer firefighter was escorted home after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for 22 days.

Dalton Boyd spent over three weeks at Tanner Health System in nearby Carrolton, Ga. and was on a ventilator for 13 days.

This video shows his ride home made special by police and local firefighters.