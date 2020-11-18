HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Heflin volunteer firefighter was escorted home after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for 22 days.
Dalton Boyd spent over three weeks at Tanner Health System in nearby Carrolton, Ga. and was on a ventilator for 13 days.
This video shows his ride home made special by police and local firefighters.
LATEST POSTS
- Heflin man returns home after battling COVID-19
- Biden hopeful he can secure additional COVID-19 relief when he takes office
- Mountain Brook man invents gadget that trains football players to use proper tackling technique
- Senator Doug Jones hosts press conference with UAB Infectious Disease Specialist
- U.S. surpasses 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 as infections surge