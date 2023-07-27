MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two local pastors are speaking out after a young man who attended their churches died – during a police pursuit that he was not involved in.

Matthew Norwood was killed after his vehicle was struck by a Gurley Police Officer during high-speed pursuit on July 21st.

He was described as a pure joy to be around, someone that always kept a smile on his face that radiated throughout the room. “He dreamed big he was always inspirational, always full of joy,” said Ernest Williams the pastor at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

It was at Mount Zion where Matthew Norwood spent the early part of his life serving God.

Williams says the 22-year-old is remembered for being a young leader who led by example in his church and was beloved by many.

“He was sweet. He was a good young boy… got along with everyone and just had a gift from God,” Williams told News 19.

He later became a member of Pineview Baptist Church in Harvest, where he put his talents on display by playing the drums during church services. Norwood would praise dance while he sang, and he put on gospel rap performances as well.

Pineview Pastor Ricky Self says children – along with his entire congregation – were blessed to be graced with Matthew’s presence.

“The impact that he left doesn’t end with his life, but it continues to grow in my kids, and the other kids that he impacted, and that legacy lives on,” Self said.

Norwood is said to have always kept a smile on his face that traveled through his journey of life gripping others with his positivity. Pastor Self says Norwood had an everlasting impact on his entire community and they’re confident that he is now in a better place.

“He gets to spend eternity in heaven where there’s no more pain and no more suffering. We rest assured that one day, we’ll see him again,” Self said.

As for Pastor Williams, he says the way Norwood carried himself was inspirational, an example for the many young children who looked up to the 22-year-old.

“Matthew understood that troubles will always be with us issues we will always have the joy of the lord is my strength and so Matthew had that joy and so he expressed it with his smile,” Williams said.

Norwood will be laid to rest at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Harvest on Saturday with a service scheduled for 1 p.m.

As for the Gurley Police Department, the officer involved in that pursuit has been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also conducting its own investigation into the incident as well.