Haunted houses, hospitals and hayrides: This list has all of North Alabama’s Halloween hot spots

Spooky Scares Across the Valley

It’s finally the spookiest season of the year! Pumpkins, spiders, witches, ghosts, bats, and skeletons are everywhere. Pumpkin patches and hayrides are great and all, but Halloween’s roots are in the scary stuff.

News 19 has compiled a list of some of the Tennessee Valley’s haunts that seemed most likely to make you scream — as well as a few that you might find worth a longer drive.

(Photo: Arx Mortis)

(Photo: Arx Mortis)

Killen, Ala.

Located at 4051 US-72, Killen, AL 35645

Tickets range from $15 single scares to $55 packages

Arx Mortis is the largest haunted attraction in North Alabama. Scream your way through multiple scary scenarios including an abandoned asylum with animatronics and the much more intense prison cell block with scare actors. If you have never been, be prepared to be scared.

Get ticket information here:

Huntsville, Ala.

Located in Downtown Huntsville

Tickets are $35 for a 1.5 hour tour

Ages 21 and up.

Alcohol-free, kid-friendly rides are available by request

Have you ever wanted to pedal your way through downtown Huntsville, while listening to scary ghost stories told by expert guides from Huntsville Ghost Walk and drinking the finest spirits from local breweries? We said yes and so should you!! Grab your friends and get ready to pedal party!

Get party trolley booking info www.rocketcityrover.com

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

Athens, Ala.

Located at 24952 US 72 Athens, AL 35613

$20 General Admission

$30 Slash Pass to Cut the line!

Open 7- 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October

DoomsDay is a creepy old town, located deep in the woods. It was federally quarantined after a large nuclear explosion, and whatever still lives back there has been cut off from the outside world for decades. Are you brave enough to investigate, or will you just end up missing like the rest?

Get ticket info here:

Courtland, Ala.

1205 Tennessee Street in the old Courtland High School

Tickets are $20 and sold at the gate

Scares happen every Friday and Saturday starting October 8, from 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

The Haunted House of Horror is located inside the old Courtland High School building. Hundreds of fans rated the haunt nearly 5 stars, with one saying:

“This was our first year going. I wish we hadn’t waited this long to go! I took our preteen daughter & her friend. I had a blast watching their reactions cause they were scared to death! This place definitely goes all out & it’s worth every penny. I love how the waiting area is set up so you don’t have to wait in line for hours. No doubt we’ll be returning!!” Kristen Chandler

Lester, Ala.

Located at 30338 Lester Rd, Lester, AL 35647

Tickets are $20

Scares start Friday September 25 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lester Haunted Hospital is a charity-run haunted attraction made up of volunteers from all over North Alabama. The hospital opened as a community clinic in the 1940s, but some of the patients never left when they shut it down. This place is truly haunted if you have the nerve to experience the paranormal activity for yourself. Even the scarers get scared here.

Get ticket info here:

Decatur, Ala.

Located at 112 Moulton Street E Decatur, AL 35601

Scares start Friday, October 22, from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets are $13 at the door

Charity-run with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society

Buildings in Downtown Decatur have a long and haunted history and that is no different at the building now occupied by The Brick. Areas of the building had been sealed off, closed up for decades. This past winter, crews broke into a long corridor that could have been used for smuggling during Prohibition. They said the paranormal activity happening in the already haunted building noticeably increased. “It’s almost as if breaking through the wall opened the door of evil and released the spirits.”

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

Rainsville, Ala.

Located at 592 Sam Ellis Drive NW, Rainsville, AL, United States, Alabama

Tickets start at $15 at the door

Scares start Friday, October 1 from 7 p.m. until midnight

Family-friendly frights (language-wise)

Dr. Pigman is ready to scare you in an old abandoned slaughterhouse. This haunt is actor-oriented, with no animatronics. If you want an even scarier experience, you can upgrade your ticket with a glow necklace that gives the scarers the power of touch.

(Photo: The Fright Guys -Harvest)

Scottsboro, Ala.

302 W. Willow Street Scottsboro, AL 35768

Tickets start at $25

Scares happening every Friday and Saturday and Halloween, from 6 p.m. – midnight

The Fright Guys want to give you an in-the-movie experience. Harvest is interactive. You become part of the story and try to survive the scare.

Get ticket info here:

(Photo: Grace Hill Farms Zombie Paintball)

Athens, Ala.

22611 Grace Hill Ln, Athens, AL 35614

Each family-friendly ride lasts about 25 minutes

Tickets start at $25

The scares start Friday, September 25 from 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The Zombie Apocalypse has arrived and your help is needed to save Grace Hill Farm! Join the zombie hunt in this interactive thrill ride that takes you deep into zombie-infested woods where to test your survival skills.

Get ticket info here:

These attractions are a little bit of a drive

Leeds, Ala.

Located at 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, AL 35094

Tickets are $25.00

Scares start Friday, October 1,at 7:00 p.m.

There are 50,000 square feet of INDOOR scares at this attraction that is considered to be one of the Top 10 Haunted Attractions in the United States and the largest-indoor event in the Southeast.

“You don’t have to run fast, just faster than your friends!” – some creepy guy in this video.

Get ticket info here:

Vincent, Ala.

Located at 425 Highway 467 Vincent, AL 35178

Tickets are $25 at the door

Scares start at 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

At Hellbilly Hollow, you can take a wagon ride through a haunted swamp, get lost in a creepy corn maze, then scream your way through a haunted house full of scary monsters and ghouls.

(Photo: Nightmare 3008)

(Photo: Nightmare 3008)

(Photo: Nightmare 3008)

Fultondale, Ala.

Located at 1731 Decatur Highway, Fultondale, AL 35068

Tickets start at $25

Scares run from 7 p.m. til midnight on select dates

They call it “a haunt with a heart.” Nightmare 3008 donates a portion of its proceeds to Children’s of Alabama Childhood Cancer Research. This haunted attraction holds community events, including Sensory Awareness Day, Not So Scary Kids Day, and a food drive in November.

Belfast, Tenn.

1777 Nix Rd. Belfast, TN 37019

Tickets start at $20 at the door

At this haunt, the scares start while you wait in line! Actors blow fire and throw axes for your entertainment. And if you need the scare to turn up, they have a night where they turn out the lights. Just you, a glowstick, and a whole lot of terror.

Lewisburg, Tenn.

Located at the Hi-way 50 Drive-In Theater 1584 Fayetteville Hwy Lewisburg, TN 37091

Tickets start at $25 per car

October 15 – October 24 from 6 p.m. – 11:30 pm

This event is a double feature special. You begin the evening watching Halloween Kills at the Hi-way 50 Drive-In Theater and finish the night in the haunted woods at Malice. Just don’t lose your ticket.

Get ticket info here:

Heflin, Ala.

Located at 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, AL 36264

Tickets start at $15

Scares run every Friday and Saturday through Halloween

Chicken Dan has been batting mutant roosters at the Haunted Chicken House for years. Their army has yet to destroy them all and the roosters have returned. If you think you have what it takes, Chicken Dan Wants You!

The Haunted Chicken House boasts three different scary attractions at one location. Battle chickens through a full-length haunted house, a haunted hayride, and a ride on the “Crazy Train” bus.

Get ticket info here:

(Photo: The Terrortorium Haunted House & Amusements)

(Photo: The Terrortorium Haunted House & Amusements)

(Photo: The Terrortorium Haunted House & Amusements)

Oxford, Ala.

Located at 25 West Choccolocco St. Oxford, AL 36203

Tickets are priced per attraction and come in combos Cash Only at the door

Scares run every Thursday – Saturday in Octorber and Halloween

The Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements is a “carnevil” of Halloween fun and frights. Come brave a visit to the twisted halls of the Terrortorium and take a stroll down the “Midway of Macabre.”

Get ticket info here: