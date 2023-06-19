HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Details are emerging ahead of the preliminary hearing for a man accused of aggravated child abuse.

Ryan Craig Rezek, 29, was arrested on May 23 and charged with aggravated child abuse after the Hartselle Police Department (HPD) responded to a welfare check request from a caller.

According to a court affidavit, the caller showed an HPD officer a video with a young child that had a busted lip and burn marks on their chest. The caller told officers Rezek was the one who hurt the child and asked for them to check on the mother and child.

Officers said they spoke to Rezek and the child when they arrived on the scene. At this point, officers noticed that the child had serious physical injuries and arrested Rezek.

According to a court affidavit, Rezek caused serious injuries to a five-year-old child. The child was found with a swollen forehead, bruised lip, bruised arms and legs, and burn marks on the child’s chest.

The child also had ‘extensive’ bruising to their butt and legs and swollen genatallia. The child was then transported to Decatur General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Rezek will appear in court on June 20 for a preliminary hearing in this case.