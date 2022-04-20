DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Harlem Globetrotters were in the Circle City Tuesday night.

The team showed off in front of fans at the Dothan Civic Center. They even hosted a pre-game event for a select few fans so they could test their vertical jumps, learn to dribble, shoot some three-pointers, and talk with the players one-on-one.

More than 1,300 tickets were sold to see the Globetrotters in action.

WDHN’s own Chief Meteorologist Matthew Wine got in on the fun. A Globetrotter jumped over him and three other players to throw down a big-time dunk.

If you missed Tuesday night’s show, you can catch the Globetrotters in Pensacola Wednesday or in Tallahassee Thursday.