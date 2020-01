Hops Pearce from the world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be making a visit to a school in Homewood.

Pearce will speak to students about the “Team Up at School” program.

It’s a Globetrotters program in coordination with the national campaign to stop violence in schools and communities.

Pearce will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School on Oxmoor Road.

He will speak around 10:00 a.m.

