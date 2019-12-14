Happy 200th birthday, Alabama!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Alabama will turn 200 years old and several celebrations will mark the historic event.

Gov. Kay Ivey visited her hometown of Camden on Friday and visited the Historic Female Institute. Over the last year, Ivey has visited all 67 counties and Camden was the last stop on her bicentennial tour.

CBS 42 asked Gov. Ivey about her mission going into the state’s next century.

“Make the quality of life in our state really good so everybody has the opportunity to be and do everything that they want to do and done” she said.

On Saturday in Montgomery, a bicentennial parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the day of celebration will conclude with a concert and light show.

Alabama’s bicentennial celebration is an especially meaningful one for the Pelham High School band.

The band is set to play during the parade.

“For them to be able to have a once in 200 year type of performance opportunity, I think is really tremendous for them,” Band Director Justin Ward said. “Something that they’ll remember, not only for the rest of their time in high school, but throughout the rest of their life.”