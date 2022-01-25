Hank Sanders running again for longtime seat in Alabama Senate

Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, left, along with Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, right, debates in favor of a resolution apologizing for slavery in Alabama, Thursday, April 12, 2007, at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. A vote on the apology will have to wait until the Legislature returns from spring break. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former state legislator Hank Sanders announced Tuesday he is once again running for the Alabama Seat he held for nearly 40 years.

The Senate seat is currently held by Sanders’ daughter, Malika Sanders Fortier, who has decided she is not running again, Sanders said.

Sanders announced his retirement in 2018, paving the way for his daughter to run for the seat that represents Selma and surrounding areas. But Sanders said in a statement he has “unfinished business” in Montgomery, including pushing for Alabama to expand its Medicaid program to provide health care coverage to more people.

“When I served in the Alabama Senate expansion of Medicaid was a critical focus for me. … I will work on this and other critical issues from elected office if I am elected again,” Sanders said.

Sanders filed qualifying paperwork Tuesday with the Alabama Democratic Party, and the primary is in May.

Sanders grew up in poverty as one of 13 children. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School who was first elected to the Alabama Senate in 1983.