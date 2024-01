GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — Hangout Music Festival is set for May 17 through May 19, and it has released the 2024 lineup.

Alt-country superstar Zach Bryan, Lana Del Ray and ODESZA are some of the top headliners in this year’s festival. The depth of the lineup continues with production being done by The Chainsmokers. The lineup also features Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike and Renée Rapp.

You can find the entire lineup here.