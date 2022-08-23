ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Just one week after we showed you dramatic video of a hammerhead shark hunting a stingray at Orange Beach, a WKRG News 5 viewer sent us another video of a hammerhead shark thrashing in the water at the popular tourist destination.

You can hear a mother tell her son to “get out of the water,” and then the boy says, “it’s huge!”

The person who captured this video said she is staying at Castle in the Sand in Orange Beach. That’s where the large hammerhead shark swam into the shallows and thrashed around, likely hunting.

The scalloped hammerhead shark is typically between eight and 10 feet long, but can get up to 14 feet in length, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The ADCNR says the sharks are “potentially dangerous” to humans.