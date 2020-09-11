Hackers show porn at Alabama agency’s virtual meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Public Charter Commission’s virtual meeting was shut down after hackers displayed pornographic images, wrote profanity and made references to Hitler.

AL.com reports the incident happened nearly 20 minutes after the Zoom meeting began Thursday. Hackers also played music and showed images of Shrek, the animated character. A new link was then sent to commissioners so they could resume the meeting.

The commission was set to vote on four charter school applications at the meeting. Students from a Birmingham school who were participating in a presentation had left the meeting by the time hackers started showing the images.

