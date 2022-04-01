Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — As Mobile Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Marine Street, a man was taken into custody by Mobile Police after someone fired gunshots.

News 5’s Bill Riales heard the gunshots while at the fire scene on Marine Street. It was a quick succession of five or six shots.

Police, already on scene for the fire, immediately responded to a home on Kentucky Street just around the corner from the fire scene on Marine Street. After a short investigation, Mobile Police took the man into custody. We are waiting on word from Mobile Police on the identity of the man and what he will be charged with.