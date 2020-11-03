Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Power poles lean or are broken due to Hurricane Zeta damage Thursday Oct. 29, 2020,, in Grand Isle, La., as part of Gov. John Bel Edwards flyover of stricken areas in the southeastern part of the state. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering problems from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

Storm damage caused nearly 100 polling places to be moved in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. Power companies and election officials also were scrambling Monday to restore power or make sure generators were available at polling places in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Election officials expressed confidence the sites would be operational Tuesday.

