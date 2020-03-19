1  of  24
Closings
Gulf Shores to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Alabama News

by: Nicolette Schleisman

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Staring Friday morning, all of the Gulf Shore’s public beaches will be closed.

This comes after Mayor Robert Craft and the city council declared a state of emergency in the city Wednesday.

Baldwin County Commissioners will meet Thursday morning to discuss COVID-19 in relation to the county’s beaches.

The commission will “consider and/or authorize the Baldwin County Commission to request the Governor of Alabama to close public beaches located in the unincorporated Baldwin County areas due to the Coronavirus.”

The public beach in Gulf Shores is city property while Fort Morgan is county property. The city of Orange Beach does not have the authority to close the beaches. All beaches behind condos and beach houses are considered private. 

