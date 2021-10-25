Groups seek 2 districts with large Black voter bases

A late arrival walks up the steps of the illuminated Alabama Capitol in Montgomery. Ala., as Gov. Don Siegelman delivers his State-of-the-State address inside, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2000. Lawmakers and educators can be seen gathered in the windows of the House chamber on the second and third floors of the Capitol. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery this week to draw new legislative, congressional and school board districts.

Some legal groups are arguing the state should have two congressional districts likely to elect an African-American representatives, instead of just one. Black and mixed-race residents now making up more than 25% of the state’s population.

Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation for decades has consisted of a single African-American member.

The Joint Reapportionment Committee meets Tuesday to vote on proposed maps. The special session on redistricting starts Thursday.