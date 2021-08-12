Group: State taxpayers left in dark on industrial incentives

FILE – In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. American industry rebounded last month as factories began to reopen for the first time since being shut down by the coronavirus in Aprll. The Federal Reserve said Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in May after plummeting a record 12.4% in April and 4.6% in March. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An advocacy group says Alabama hands out millions in industrial incentives, but taxpayers are too often left in the dark about the deals and what the state is getting in return.

Jobs to Move America, a worker advocacy nonprofit, released a report Tuesday saying Alabama does a poor job in disclosing information about incentives.

Patricia Todd, a former Democratic legislator who wrote the report, said the group is not against incentives but said there should be more disclosure.

Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield defended the state’s disclosure in a response to the report, saying incentives are important for job creation.