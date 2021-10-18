Group: $260K given for victims of Albertville plant shooting

A police car guards the entrance to a Mueller Co. fire hydrant plant where police said multiple people were shot to death and others were wounded in Albertville, Ala., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Donors have given more than $260,000 to help victims of a mass shooting at an Alabama fire extinguisher plant earlier this year. A nonprofit group is making plans to distribute the money.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Albertville. That’s the city where two people were killed and two others were injured in June at shooting at a Mueller Co. plant.

The Virginia-based National Compassion Fund says 10 people have agreed to serve on a committee that will set policies for distributing the money.