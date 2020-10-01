Greene County residents concerned about Attorney General lawsuit affecting electronic bingo

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama, allowing its litigation to proceed against electronic gambling machines in Macon, Lowndes and Greene counties.

John Zippert is the Board President at Greene County Health system in Eutaw. He is concerned if the lawsuit is successful possibly losing bingo funds could be a disaster for the hospital and the Eutaw community.

“So if we lose bingo we are going to lose jobs, we are going to lose revenue for all these county agencies the school system and the hospital,” Zippert said. “You’re going to take our jobs and going to take away our charitable returns from Bingo and something is wrong with that.”

According to Zippert, every month electronic bingo in Greene County provides $400,000 in charity funds for local agencies. Some of those, Zippert says, include the Greene County Hospital, Greene County Schools, the Sheriff’s office, Fire department and the County Commission.

Zippert is hoping the lawsuit will fail and has this message for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Governor Kay Ivy.

“My question to the Attorney General and to the Governor and the legislature is, ‘what are you doing to replace this?’ You’re filing a suit against us in Greene county,” Zippert said.

Greenetrack Casino owner Luther Winn says he is not worried about the pending lawsuit. He says the real threat is four other bingo halls in the county that are owned by out of state owners he says don’t contribute any funds to Greene County. As for the lawsuit, Winn did tell CBS 42 he will fight to keep his business open.

“We are going to continue to pursue legislation and to continue to create opportunities for the citizens of Greene county,” Winn said. “I think what needs to happen is the state needs to look at the entire gaming issue. I think we need a gaming commission a statewide game commission and opening up Alabama to full casinos that’s my position.”

CBS 42 reached out for an interview from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, but he was out of town and unavailable for comment.

