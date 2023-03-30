The audio in the above player may be uncomfortable to listen to. Viewer discretion is advised.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19 has obtained the audio from Huntsville police radios during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday. The shooting left one Huntsville police officer in critical condition, another died as a result of his injuries.

Officer Garrett Crumby died at Huntsville Hospital after police say Juan Laws shot him outside of an apartment building at Governor’s House complex. Officer Albert Morin was also shot, critically injured and rushed into emergency surgery at Huntsville Hospital. Morin is expected to recover from his injuries.

It is unclear in the audio which of the two officers is telling dispatchers he is shot.