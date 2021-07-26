Grant to help fund transportation building at Alabama

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A $16.5 million grant will help fund a transportation research facility at the University of Alabama focused on electric vehicles, officials said.

The project announced Friday was the largest portion of $23.5 million in funding approved for educational building projects by the Public School and College Authority.

The building on the campus in Tuscaloosa will house the the Alabama Transportation Institute; the Alabama Mobility and Power Initiative, a partnership between Alabama Power Co. and Mercedes-Benz; and a state transportation agency office.

A statement by Tuscaloosa-area lawmakers said the partnership will create a research and development center for technology related to electric vehicles.

Other projects announced by the governor’s office included:

— $4 million for Snead State Community College to help establish a regional workforce training center in Marshall County.

— $1.75 million for Talladega County Schools to create the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub.

— $508,754 for Alabama A&M University for capital improvements and deferred maintenance.

— $763,600 for Alabama State University for the Southern Normal School in Brewton, the oldest African-American boarding school in Alabama.

The projects are the final expenditures from a bond issue for educational projects proposed by Gov. Kay Ivey and approved by state lawmakers in 2020.