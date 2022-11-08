BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You know where your favorite football team ranks nationally, but do you know how the state of Alabama stacks up against the rest of the nation?

In a special report titled “Grading Alabama,” two national surveys were used to measure the quality of life the state offers its residents.

First, we know the state is growing. Between 2010 and 2020, the latest census shows the number of people living in Alabama climbed by 2.8%, or 131,542 people, and that trend is expected to continue.

A study at the University of Virginia projects Alabama’s population to expand by another 3.0% over the next 20 years.

The people we spoke to all agreed Alabama has a lot to offer. The state is home to some of the best college football programs in the nation. It’s like a religion here.

You can also find some of the best barbecue in the nation in all corners of the state served with that special Alabama white sauce.

If you’re new here, you’ll find some of the nicest people around. Manners matter here. In fact, Alabama’s friendly residents have landed the state on several national lists of “most polite state” over the years.

We spoke with several people from all different walks of life to help us grade Alabama.

Betty Sherer of Jasper, Mike Robinson of Birmingham, and Ruby Alvarez of Bessemer.

“I would definitely give Alabama an A,” said Alvarez.

“Now, I would give it a B, but if you asked me this 10 years ago it would probably be a D,” said Robinson.

“We’re close enough to the beach to go to the beach and close enough to the mountains to go to the mountains,” said Sherer of her town in Walker County.

She and her husband are retired from Alabama Power. She said she likes having a medical center in her town. However, she and Robinson both said they have concerns about the public schools across the state.

“I don’t believe that education is really where it needs to be today,” Sherer said.

“There’s a lot of things that Alabama needs to work on. Hopefully they could pay the teachers a little bit more,” added Robinson.

Those concerns about education are reflected in WalletHub’s 2022 list of the Top States to Live where Alabama ranks close to the bottom at number 43.

In U.S. News and World Report’s latest list from 2021, the state ranks even worse at 46.

What earned Alabama a failing grade on both of these lists?

Data is measured from a list of key categories:

Education

Healthcare and Hospitals

Economy

Infrastructure

Opportunity

Fiscal stability

Crime and Corrections

Natural Environment

Education and healthcare carry the most weight, meaning they are considered the most important to measuring quality of life.

Those two areas are where Alabama is failing the worst, receiving some of the lowest scores in the nation.

“You have inequities right there to start with,” said state senator Bobby Singleton, who serves as Senate Minority Leader in the Alabama Legislature.

He also represents District 24 that covers some of the state’s poorest rural counties, also known as Alabama’s “Black Belt.”

Singleton said inequities lie in the way Alabama funds public education by relying on local tax revenues which he said leads to big disparities in how much money is spent per student.

“You’ve got some communities poorer than others like the Black Belt counties where millage tax does not equal to the same as it does in Birmingham or Shelby County,” he explained.

It’s a funding system that’s not unique to Alabama.

The difference, Singleton said, is Alabama’s state taxes, which are some of the lowest in the nation.

He said raising taxes would help but added that’s highly unlikely to happen in the legislature.

Singleton’s not alone in his fight to provide more resources for the schools.

Tracee Binion with the Alabama Education Association said classrooms are crowded, teacher recruitment is down, and getting a salary increase for teacher’s approved at the state is difficult.

“I believe that it is always a tough sell,” said Binion. But, the AEA has seen success in the last several years. “Just this year we had a 4% overall increase in pay for all public education employees,” she added.

“We get a lot more done in Alabama in a bipartisan manner than most folks think we do,” said Singleton.

He said when that happens, Alabama prospers.

Singleton points to the example of dozens of suppliers setting up facilities in Alabama, including Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

The state has become a hub for the automotive industry over the last 20 years.

“We became the number one auto maker industry in a state where we had never made a car in the state of Alabama before,” he said.

Singleton said the struggle to get both sides to compromise is clearly seen in the current state of healthcare and hospitals.

“They just can’t keep the doors open because they can’t pay the bills,” Singleton said.

Donald Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said over 90 percent of rural hospitals in the state are operating in the red.

“We’re faced with a really critical problem now,” Williamson said. “We’ve got a significant number of hospitals that are going to be financially challenged over the next year or so in terms of remaining viable if we don’t do something,” he said.

Williamson and Singleton both said hundreds of millions of dollars from the Affordable Care Act have helped some, but they believe an even bigger solution is expanding Medicaid to the more than 300,000 uninsured residents.

“If people had an insurance card in their pocket these rural hospitals can stay open because then they can go to the hospital or to the doctor because they have an insurance card in their pocket,” said Singleton.

Singleton said adequately addressing all of the needs of schools and hospitals is a daily fight but one he and other stakeholders believe is worth it.

“At the end of the day people still live a rich life” he said. “People still feel safe where they are in these areas and people still have hope that something will get better.”