MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, Governor kay Ivey will be joined by student leaders and mascots from Alabama’s 14 public universities and colleges. She will announce her proclamation that this year, college colors day will be September 3. This will get started at 11 a.m. in front of the state capitol. College colors day is a celebration promoting school spirit.

Everyone is encourage to wear their school colors on this day.