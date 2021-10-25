Governor Ivey signs executive order aimed against federal vaccine mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday aimed at fighting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
According to the governor’s office, Executive Order 724 was signed to “fight the overreaching vaccine mandates from the federal government.”
The executive order states that, effective immediately, no agency, department, board, commission, or other state entity will impose penalties for businesses that are not in compliance with the federally imposed vaccine requirement.
Ivey and several other governors have been vocally opposed to vaccine mandates in their states.
You can read the full executive order here: