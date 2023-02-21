MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Nearly $150,000 is being awarded to the University of Alabama Police Department for the advancement of their digital forensic services, Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.

UAPD’s Digital Intelligence Unit will be able to use the grant towards newer equipment and expand their services statewide. The grant is being provided by Governor Ivey’s Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“The equipment upgrade with this grant will help the UA forensics unit process crime evidence at a much faster rate, resulting in more productive investigations and convictions,” Governor Ivey said.

The unit, established in 2014, has conducted nearly 2,000 forensic investigations spanning from major crimes to illegal drug cases.

UAPD provides digital forensic services to local, county, and state law enforcement in Alabama.