Governor Ivey calls Alabama legislature into special session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she would be calling the Alabama Legislature into a special session to discuss Alabama’s prison problem.

Gov. Ivey wrote a letter to lawmakers on last week saying that it was time to tackle the state’s prison challenges. The Justice Department said Alabama’s prison conditions are bad enough that they appear to violate the constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Thursday, Ivey issued a proclamation officially calling the Alabama Legislature to a special session.

The proclamation outlines what will be discussed at the session, including considering the authorization of additional bonds up to $785 million, make appropriations from the State General Fund up to $154 million, and from funds received under the Federal American Rescue Plan up to $400 million for prison infrastructure replacement and modernization.

The legislature will also discuss sentencing reform measures that took place in 2013 and could affect a number of inmates and their current sentences, as well as the mandatory supervision of inmates re-entering society.

The full proclamation can be read here.

The special session will being at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 27.