MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Ivey awarded six Alabama businesses for being top international trade exporters Wednesday.

Those businesses include Adah International LLC, Bud’s Best Cookies, Canfor Southern Pine, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, ICONN Orthopedics and Pinnacle Solutions, Inc.

For the first time, the awards also included a university — Tuskegee University, which holds international partnerships with more than 40 institutions across the world.

“One of my favorite slogans, marketing slogans, from the Alabama Department of Commerce asked the question, ‘Where is Alabama?’ And the answer is ‘Everywhere,'” Gov. Ivey said.

According to Ivey, in 2022, Alabama exports reached more than $25.5 billion, setting a new annual record.